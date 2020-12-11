Navajo Nation reports 347 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 347 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: December 11, 2020 06:35 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 347 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. In all, the tribe has now reported 18,943 cases and 699 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Navajo Department of Health officials say nearly 179,000 people on the vast reservation that includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 and more than 10,000 have recovered.

But officials have identified 77 Navajo Nation communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus since late last month.

The tribe has extended its stay-at-home order though Dec. 28 in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.


