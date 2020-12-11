Navajo Nation reports 347 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 347 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths. In all, the tribe has now reported 18,943 cases and 699 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Navajo Department of Health officials say nearly 179,000 people on the vast reservation that includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 and more than 10,000 have recovered.