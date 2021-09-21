Navajo Nation reports 36 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation reports 36 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Navajo Nation reports 36 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

The Associated Press
Created: September 21, 2021 08:03 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 36 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 33,548 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,431.

Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

Based on cases from Sept. 3-16, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 36 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. Officials say all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of this month or submit to regular testing.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD seeks information about woman fatally shot, left at hospital
APD seeks information about woman fatally shot, left at hospital
ABQ road rage shooting leaves mother and children shaken
ABQ road rage shooting leaves mother and children shaken
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 412 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 412 additional COVID-19 cases
Break-ins leave two NE Albuquerque businesses cleaning up the damage
Break-ins leave two NE Albuquerque businesses cleaning up the damage
Albuquerque will eliminate bus fares for riders in 2022
Albuquerque will eliminate bus fares for riders in 2022