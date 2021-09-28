Navajo Nation reports 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

The Associated Press
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.
The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 33,840 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,442.
Based on cases from Sept. 10-23, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 40 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.
Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.
