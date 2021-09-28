Navajo Nation reports 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation reports 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

Navajo Nation reports 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

The Associated Press
Created: September 28, 2021 08:16 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 37 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 33,840 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll remains at 1,442.

Based on cases from Sept. 10-23, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 40 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Attorney asks judge to release mother in crash that killed 2 children
Attorney asks judge to release mother in crash that killed 2 children
Local realtor breaks down Albuquerque's housing market
Local realtor breaks down Albuquerque's housing market
Albuquerque police search for suspect who removed GPS ankle monitor
Albuquerque police search for suspect who removed GPS ankle monitor
'Hamilton' tickets go on sale next week
'Hamilton' tickets go on sale next week
Educator returns to New Mexico to lead school that launched her career
Educator returns to New Mexico to lead school that launched her career