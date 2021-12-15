Navajo Nation reports 38 more COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths

The Associated Press
December 15, 2021
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 38 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths.
The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s total to 40,615 cases since the pandemic began with 1,569 known deaths.
Based on cases from Nov. 26-Dec. 9, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 58 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.
Tribal President Jonathan Nez has issued a reminder to get the vaccine or the booster as the Christmas holiday approaches.
