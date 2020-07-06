Navajo Nation reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday.

"In areas near and around the Navajo Nation, they continue to see sharp increases in new COVID-19 cases, but today the Navajo Nation is reporting 38 new cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release Sunday. "This is a strong indication that mask requirements, weekend lockdowns, daily curfews, and other measures recommended by our health care experts are making a difference."