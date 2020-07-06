Navajo Nation reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 06, 2020 11:02 AM
Created: July 06, 2020 10:55 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday. 

"In areas near and around the Navajo Nation, they continue to see sharp increases in new COVID-19 cases, but today the Navajo Nation is reporting 38 new cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release Sunday. "This is a strong indication that mask requirements, weekend lockdowns, daily curfews, and other measures recommended by our health care experts are making a difference." 

Weekend lockdowns will continue through July 20 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. There will be checkpoints set up in communities across the Navajo Nation. 

More than 57,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,840 with 378 deaths. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,983
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 672
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 491
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,309
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,115
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,265
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 695
  • Winslow Service Unit: 306
  • 4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,581 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


