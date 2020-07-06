Navajo Nation reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday.
"In areas near and around the Navajo Nation, they continue to see sharp increases in new COVID-19 cases, but today the Navajo Nation is reporting 38 new cases," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release Sunday. "This is a strong indication that mask requirements, weekend lockdowns, daily curfews, and other measures recommended by our health care experts are making a difference."
Weekend lockdowns will continue through July 20 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. There will be checkpoints set up in communities across the Navajo Nation.
More than 57,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,840 with 378 deaths.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,581 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
