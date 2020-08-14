Navajo Nation reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 14, 2020 07:33 AM
Created: August 14, 2020 07:26 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Thursday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,394 with 478 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,942 people have recovered from COVID-19.
More than 87,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the Navajo Nation.
"A few days ago, we only had 7 new cases of COVID-19 reported and today we have 38," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We can't become complacent and we cannot afford another spike in new cases. We have to stay the course and keep listening to our health care experts."
On Thursday, Arizona reported 1,351 new COVID-19 cases, New Mexico reported 177 new cases, and Utah reported 334 new cases.
The Navajo Nation has had 49 consecutive days with less than 100 reported daily cases of COVID-19.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16. The Nation will go under another 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning Aug. 15 at 9 p.m.
The Nez-Lizer administration introduced the Navajo Nation Reopening Plan on Thursday, which will serve as a guide to gradually reopen businesses on the Nation. To look at the safety guidelines, click here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company