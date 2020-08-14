Navajo Nation reports 38 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

On Thursday, Arizona reported 1,351 new COVID-19 cases, New Mexico reported 177 new cases, and Utah reported 334 new cases.

The Navajo Nation has had 49 consecutive days with less than 100 reported daily cases of COVID-19.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 2,268

Crownpoint Service Unit: 783

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 727

Gallup Service Unit: 1,509

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,288

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,469

Tuba City Service Unit: 897

Winslow Service Unit: 449

4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

The Navajo Nation extended its executive order declaring a state of emergency and government closures to August 16. The Nation will go under another 32-hour weekend lockdown beginning Aug. 15 at 9 p.m.

The Nez-Lizer administration introduced the Navajo Nation Reopening Plan on Thursday, which will serve as a guide to gradually reopen businesses on the Nation. To look at the safety guidelines, click here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.