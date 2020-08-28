Navajo Nation reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 4 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 28, 2020 09:29 AM
Created: August 28, 2020 09:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Thursday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,601 with 499 deaths. Reports show that approximately 7,027 people have recovered from COVID-19.

"The Navajo people are keeping up the momentum and are not letting down when it comes to COVID-19 prevention," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The Navajo Department of Health and many other health experts have provided great outreach and education about coronavirus prevention and we are seeing the results, but we must keep in mind that other nearby towns and states have higher numbers so we have to remain diligent."

On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 190 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 383 cases, and Arizona reported 680 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,309
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 802
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 770
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,543
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,299
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,488
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 932
  • Winslow Service Unit: 454
  • 4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation issued a "Safe at Home" public health order last week, rescinding the shelter-in-place order that has been in place for months. The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Another 32-hour weekend lockdown will begin this Saturday, Aug. 29 at 9 p.m. 

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


