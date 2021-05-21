Navajo Nation reports 4 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 4 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths

The Associated Press
Created: May 21, 2021 06:59 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported four new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

Tribal health officials say the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,751 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The known death toll remained at 1,297.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated.


