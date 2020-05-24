Navajo Nation reports 4 new deaths, 104 new cases of COVID-19

“If you look at the daily numbers of positive cases over the last couple of weeks, it appears that the curve is flattening. The number of daily new cases fluctuates, but not to a large degree," said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez in a press release. "We’ve had some days with large numbers of new cases and that’s because we’re testing aggressively. Contact tracing, testing, and the public health orders are all making a difference and reducing hospital visits. We have to remain diligent and practice social distancing in order to begin to see a consistent decrease in daily numbers of new cases. Let’s keeping fighting hard and thinking of others, especially our elders."

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.