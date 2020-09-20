Navajo Nation reports 4 new deaths, 17 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 4 new deaths, 17 additional COVID-19 cases

Navajo Nation reports 4 new deaths, 17 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 20, 2020 10:56 AM
Created: September 20, 2020 10:54 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional death Saturday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,107 with 548 deaths. Reports show that approximately 7,230 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,364
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 830
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 977
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,621
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,329
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,545
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 954
  • Winslow Service Unit: 481
  • 6 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation's partial weekend lockdown went into effect Saturday and will expire Monday, Sept. 21 at 5 a.m.

Nearly 102,000 tests have been administered on the Navajo Nation

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


