Navajo Nation reports 4 new deaths, 17 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 20, 2020 10:56 AM
Created: September 20, 2020 10:54 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional death Saturday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,107 with 548 deaths. Reports show that approximately 7,230 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation's partial weekend lockdown went into effect Saturday and will expire Monday, Sept. 21 at 5 a.m.
Nearly 102,000 tests have been administered on the Navajo Nation
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company