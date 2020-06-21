Navajo Nation reports 4 new deaths, 69 new cases of COVID-19 | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 4 new deaths, 69 new cases of COVID-19

Justine Lopez
Created: June 21, 2020 11:00 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Saturday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,963 with 334 deaths. 

Reports from 11 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 3,470 individuals recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending.

Here are the Navajo Nation case totals by Service Unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,813
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 631
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 418
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,184
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,004
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,130
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 570
  • Winslow Service Unit: 205
  • Eight residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


