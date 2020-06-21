Navajo Nation reports 4 new deaths, 69 new cases of COVID-19

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths Saturday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,963 with 334 deaths.

Reports from 11 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 3,470 individuals recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending.