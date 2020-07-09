Navajo Nation reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

"It's very troubling to receive reports of so many of our people traveling back and forth from Phoenix and other cities and putting themselves and our people at risk," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "Please hold your family members accountable – government cannot do everything and that's why we need everyone to do their part to help bring the number of new cases down."

At this time, Arizona has the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases in the country.