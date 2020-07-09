Navajo Nation reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 09, 2020 10:31 AM
Created: July 09, 2020 10:25 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 40 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths Wednesday. 

More than 61,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,981 with 382 deaths. 

"It's very troubling to receive reports of so many of our people traveling back and forth from Phoenix and other cities and putting themselves and our people at risk," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a release. "Please hold your family members accountable – government cannot do everything and that's why we need everyone to do their part to help bring the number of new cases down." 

At this time, Arizona has the highest percentage of COVID-19 cases in the country. 

Weekend lockdowns will continue through July 20 in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. There will be checkpoints set up in communities across the Navajo Nation. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,002
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 687
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 504
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,334
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,142
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,280
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 719
  • Winslow Service Unit: 309
  • 4 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,693 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


