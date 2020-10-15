Navajo Nation reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

"The state of New Mexico reported its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, and the states of Arizona and Utah reported massive increases compared to yesterday's numbers," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The safest place for our Navajo people to be is at home on the Navajo Nation."

President Nez urged residents to not host or attend family gatherings because that's where contact tracers have identified clusters of COVID-19 cases.