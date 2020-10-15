Navajo Nation reports 40 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 40 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,780 with 7,358 recoveries. The death toll remains at 571.
"The state of New Mexico reported its largest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, and the states of Arizona and Utah reported massive increases compared to yesterday's numbers," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The safest place for our Navajo people to be is at home on the Navajo Nation."
President Nez urged residents to not host or attend family gatherings because that's where contact tracers have identified clusters of COVID-19 cases.
On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 577 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,144 cases, and Arizona reported 902 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here. The Nation will have a 56-hour weekend lockdown beginning Friday, Oct. 16 at 9 p.m.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
