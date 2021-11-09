Navajo Nation reports 41 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 41 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

The Associated Press
Created: November 09, 2021 08:08 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 41 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The tribe had gone without reporting a coronavirus-related death 25 times in the previous 40 days.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 37,586 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is 1,499.

Based on cases from Oct. 22-Nov. 4, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 56 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

