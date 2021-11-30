Navajo Nation reports 41 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 41 more COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

The Associated Press
Created: November 30, 2021 08:30 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 41 more COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.

The latest daily virus figures brought the tribe’s totals to 39,477 cases since the pandemic began. The known death toll remains at 1,542.

Based on cases from Nov. 12-25, the Navajo Department of Health on Monday issued an advisory for 65 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez says some public health experts believe the newly discovered omicron variant is already in the U.S. Nez has again called for everyone on the vast reservation to get fully vaccinated or get a booster shot and wear masks.


