Navajo Nation reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,955 with 7,381 recoveries. The death toll is now 573.
"The Navajo people are resilient and we know how to beat COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "On September 8, we had zero new cases and several weeks later we're at this point. We did it before and we have the power to do it again."
President Nez urged residents to not host or attend family gatherings because that's where contact tracers have identified clusters of COVID-19 cases.
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 448 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,097 cases, and Arizona reported 742 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
