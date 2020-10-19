Navajo Nation reports 42 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 19, 2020 07:58 AM
Created: October 19, 2020 07:55 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Sunday.  

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 10,955 with 7,381 recoveries. The death toll is now 573.

"The Navajo people are resilient and we know how to beat COVID-19," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "On September 8, we had zero new cases and several weeks later we're at this point. We did it before and we have the power to do it again."

President Nez urged residents to not host or attend family gatherings because that's where contact tracers have identified clusters of COVID-19 cases. 

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 448 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 1,097 cases, and Arizona reported 742 cases. 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,500
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,007
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,136
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,718
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,358
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,693
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 1,023
  • Winslow Service Unit: 512
  • 8 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


