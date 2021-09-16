Navajo Nation reports 45 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

AP
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.
The latest numbers pushed the largest Native American territory’s totals to 33,338 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,426 known virus deaths since the first case was reported March 17.
Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel. Officials said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing
