Navajo Nation reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials on the Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths. The latest figures released bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 26,517 with 922 known deaths.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement that while people are getting vaccinated, it’s crucial to keep in mind that another variant of the virus has been found in nearby regions.