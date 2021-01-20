Navajo Nation reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

The Associated Press
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Officials on the Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported 45 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths. The latest figures released bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 26,517 with 922 known deaths.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement that while people are getting vaccinated, it’s crucial to keep in mind that another variant of the virus has been found in nearby regions.
Nez says residents still need to remain vigilant and practice health safety measures like staying home.
Residents of the vast reservation are still under a stay-at-home order Friday through Monday morning.
On Tuesday, the Navajo Department of Health identified 75 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Jan. 1-14.
