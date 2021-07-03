Navajo Nation reports 5 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 5 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: July 03, 2021 04:43 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Saturday reported five additional COVID-19 cases and two more deaths.

A statement released by tribal officials said the additional deaths increased the tribe’s pandemic death toll to 1,356.

The statement did not provide an updated count of total cases among residents of the sprawling reservation that includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Tribal officials did not immediately respond to a query but a statement released Friday by the tribe had said that the number of positive cases stood at 31,012.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

