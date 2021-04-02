Navajo Nation reports 5 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 5 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: April 02, 2021 06:51 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported five new COVID-19 cases and five deaths.

The tribe had reported no deaths in three of the previous four days and six of the last 11 days overall.

Tribal health officials said the latest figures bring the total number of cases since the pandemic started to 30,108 with the known death toll at 1,252.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

The Navajo Nation covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


