Navajo Nation reports 5 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation reports 5 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

Navajo Nation reports 5 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

The Associated Press
Created: June 23, 2021 06:38 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported five new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death.

Tribal health officials say the sprawling reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah has seen 30,972 known cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The known death toll now stands at 1,347.

The tribe had reported no cases and no deaths on Monday.

Last Friday, the Navajo Department of Health lifted the tribe’s stay-at-home order, easing restrictions to allow in-person meetings and ceremonies of 25 people or fewer and drive-thru gatherings of up to 100 vehicles.

Face masks are required by everyone on the Navajo Nation, whether or not they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police arrest suspect in West Side murder
Albuquerque police arrest suspect in West Side murder
4 Investigates: Reports of aggressive coyotes on the rise in Albuquerque
4 Investigates: Reports of aggressive coyotes on the rise in Albuquerque
City of Albuquerque closing 2 'wellness hotels'
City of Albuquerque closing 2 'wellness hotels'
Man arrested for reportedly setting Los Lunas bosque fire
Man arrested for reportedly setting Los Lunas bosque fire
BCSO releases body cam footage from night priest was killed in crash
BCSO releases body cam footage from night priest was killed in crash