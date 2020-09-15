Navajo Nation reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 15, 2020 09:17 AM
Created: September 15, 2020 09:08 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 5 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Monday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,982 with 7,181 recoveries. The total number of deaths is now 536.
"If someone in your family traveled to a hot spot recently, please tell them to quarantine for 14 days in accordance with CDC guidelines," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "The states of Utah, Arizona, and New Mexico continue to report relatively high numbers every day, which continues to pose substantial risk for Navajo Nation residents when they choose to travel."
On Monday, New Mexico reported 81 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 563 cases, and Arizona reported 213 cases.
A week ago, the Navajo Nation had its first day without new cases since the pandemic hit in March.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The daily curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. The 32-hour partial weekend lockdowns will continue through at least the end of September.
The reopening plan for the Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
