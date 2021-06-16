Navajo Nation reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported five new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Tuesday.
The total number of known deaths remains at 1,340 as previously reported.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,932 with 29,549 recoveries.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez highlighted that the CDC now considers the COVID-19 Delta strain, also known as B.1.617.2, as a "variant of concern." The Delta variant is even more transmissible and may cause more severe illness than other variants.
"Currently, here on the Navajo Nation we have no confirmed cases of the Delta variant, but it is present in other areas of this country so that is a concern for our region," Nez said.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.
A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.
