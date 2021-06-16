Navajo Nation reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

"Currently, here on the Navajo Nation we have no confirmed cases of the Delta variant, but it is present in other areas of this country so that is a concern for our region," Nez said.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 5,620

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,974

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,672

Gallup Service Unit: 4,903

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,740

Shiprock Service Unit: 5,259

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,756

Winslow Service Unit: 1,989

19 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.

A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.