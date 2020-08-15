Navajo Nation reports 50 consecutive days of COVID cases below 100 | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 50 consecutive days of COVID cases below 100

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 15, 2020 11:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Friday. 

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,412 with 478 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,948 people have recovered from COVID-19.

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,270
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 783
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 729
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,510
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,293
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,471
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 903
  • Winslow Service Unit: 449
  • Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

According to President Nez, the Nation has seen 50 consecutive days of daily case numbers below 100 and 15 consecutive days below 50 daily cases.

The Navajo Nation will have a 32-hour weekend lockdown, which will begin Saturday at 9 p.m. and end Monday at 5 a.m.

Nearly 88,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the Navajo Nation. 

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


