Navajo Nation reports 50 consecutive days of COVID cases below 100

KOB Web Staff
Created: August 15, 2020 11:24 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Friday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 9,412 with 478 deaths. Reports show that approximately 6,948 people have recovered from COVID-19.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
According to President Nez, the Nation has seen 50 consecutive days of daily case numbers below 100 and 15 consecutive days below 50 daily cases.
The Navajo Nation will have a 32-hour weekend lockdown, which will begin Saturday at 9 p.m. and end Monday at 5 a.m.
Nearly 88,000 COVID-19 tests have been administered on the Navajo Nation.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
