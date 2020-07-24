Navajo Nation reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Navajo Nation reports 50 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

The Associated Press
Created: July 24, 2020 02:24 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation officials are reporting 50 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one additional death as the tribe prepares for another weekend lockdown.

The total of infected tribal members on the reservation stood at 8,734 with 432 known deaths as of Thursday.

Advertisement

Health officials said 75,775 people have undergone testing and 6,481 have recovered from the virus.

The weekend lockdown, which includes the closing of businesses, will begin at 8 p.m. Friday and last until 5 a.m.

Monday. Residents of the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have also been under a mandate to wear masks when out in public.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Semi crashes into McCall's Pumpkin Patch
Semi crashes into McCall's Pumpkin Patch
Hospital CEO sues for wrongful termination amid pandemic
Hospital CEO sues for wrongful termination amid pandemic
BCSO Sheriff Gonzales says Albuquerque needs help fighting crime, welcomes federal agents
BCSO Sheriff Gonzales says Albuquerque needs help fighting crime, welcomes federal agents
Governor: New Mexico still lagging behind in mask wearing
Governor: New Mexico still lagging behind in mask wearing
Dispute over mask may have led to deadly shooting in SW Albuquerque
Dispute over mask may have led to deadly shooting in SW Albuquerque
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 317 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 5 new deaths, 317 additional COVID-19 cases
Governor: New Mexico still lagging behind in mask wearing
Governor: New Mexico still lagging behind in mask wearing
Hospital CEO sues for wrongful termination amid pandemic
Hospital CEO sues for wrongful termination amid pandemic
Semi crashes into McCall's Pumpkin Patch
Semi crashes into McCall's Pumpkin Patch
BCSO Sheriff Gonzales says Albuquerque needs help fighting crime, welcomes federal agents
BCSO Sheriff Gonzales says Albuquerque needs help fighting crime, welcomes federal agents