Navajo Nation reports 52 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: September 22, 2021 08:33 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 52 more COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 33,637 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is at 1,436.

Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

Based on cases from Sept. 3-16, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 36 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

Officials say all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of this month or submit to regular testing.


