Navajo Nation reports 53 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: February 12, 2021 09:09 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 53 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.

The latest figures raised the totals to 29,098 cases and 1,097 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Tribal officials said additional federal personnel are beginning to arrive to support vaccination efforts on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified 44 communities with uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 from Jan. 22 to Feb. 4, down from 75 communities in recent weeks.

The tribe has extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the virus’ spread on the reservation. The Navajo Nation also is lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.


