Navajo Nation reports 54 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths
Navajo Nation reports 54 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: September 16, 2021 09:14 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported 54 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the largest Native American territory’s totals to 33,394 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,428 known virus deaths since the first case was reported March 17.

Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel. Officials said all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing  


