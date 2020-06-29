Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

Chinle Service Unit: 1,925

Crownpoint Service Unit: 660

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 465

Gallup Service Unit: 1,261

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,069

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,193

Tuba City Service Unit: 627

Winslow Service Unit: 261

8 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit

Health care officials are now urging residents not to drink or inject bleach, Lysol or any other disinfectant as a treatment for COVID-19. They are also warning against using hand sanitizers that contain methanol.

Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,082 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

An executive order extended the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. is still in effect.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.