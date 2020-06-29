Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death | KOB 4
Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 29, 2020 09:01 AM
Created: June 29, 2020 08:55 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death Sunday.

More than 53,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,469 with 363 deaths. 

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urges residents to stay home as much as possible, especially as Arizona continues to see a spike in cases. 

"The Navajo Nation's travel advisory for off-Nation travel remains in effect for all residents, so everyone is expected to adhere to it," Nez said. "Staying home, wearing a face mask, cleaning and disinfecting, and avoiding large gatherings has helped minimize the spread of coronavirus in the Navajo Nation." 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,925
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 660
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 465
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,261
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,069
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,193
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 627
  • Winslow Service Unit: 261
  • 8 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

Health care officials are now urging residents not to drink or inject bleach, Lysol or any other disinfectant as a treatment for COVID-19. They are also warning against using hand sanitizers that contain methanol

Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,082 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

An executive order extended the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. is still in effect.    

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


