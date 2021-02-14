Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 14, 2021 10:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Navajo Nation health officials reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Sunday.
The latest figures raised the totals to 29,269 cases and 1,111 known deaths since the pandemic began.
Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
On Sunday, the state of Arizona reported 1,947 new cases, Utah reported 710, and New Mexico reported 285 new cases.
The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. seven days a week.
Navajo health officials are continuing to administer the vaccine across the Navajo Nation. People who would like to receive the vaccine should contact their health provider in their service unit for more information.
