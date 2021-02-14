Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 14, 2021 10:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Navajo Nation health officials reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Sunday.

The latest figures raised the totals to 29,269 cases and 1,111 known deaths since the pandemic began.

Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,402
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,832
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,439
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,621
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,600
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 4,963
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,532
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,862
  • 18 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Sunday, the state of Arizona reported 1,947 new cases, Utah reported 710, and New Mexico reported 285 new cases. 

The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. seven days a week. 

Navajo health officials are continuing to administer the vaccine across the Navajo Nation. People who would like to receive the vaccine should contact their health provider in their service unit for more information. 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque metro area prepares for round two of bone chilling temperatures
Albuquerque metro area prepares for round two of bone chilling temperatures
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 285 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 13 new deaths, 285 additional COVID-19 cases
NMDOT crews continue to treat I-40 east of Albuquerque following Saturday storm
NMDOT crews continue to treat I-40 east of Albuquerque following Saturday storm
Winter storm conditions in Albuquerque metro area expected to ramp up overnight
Winter storm conditions in Albuquerque metro area expected to ramp up overnight
APD arrests suspect who shot at an officer in NE Albuquerque
APD arrests suspect who shot at an officer in NE Albuquerque