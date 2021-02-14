Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Chinle Service Unit: 5,402

Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,832

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,439

Gallup Service Unit: 4,621

Kayenta Service Unit: 2,600

Shiprock Service Unit: 4,963

Tuba City Service Unit: 3,532

Winslow Service Unit: 1,862

18 residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Sunday, the state of Arizona reported 1,947 new cases, Utah reported 710, and New Mexico reported 285 new cases.

The Navajo Nation’s curfew remains in effect from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Navajo health officials are continuing to administer the vaccine across the Navajo Nation. People who would like to receive the vaccine should contact their health provider in their service unit for more information.