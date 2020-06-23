Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Monday.
More than 49,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,045 with 335 deaths.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urges residents to stay home as much as possible, especially as Arizona continues to see a spike in cases.
"Within the last eight days of reporting, the Nation has had an average of 80 cases of COVID-19 per day," Nez said. "The number of positive cases is decreasing, and there are more recoveries each day, and it gives us hope that we are safer."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Preliminary reports show that approximately 3,716 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
An executive order extended the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. is still in effect.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
