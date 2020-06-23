Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 23, 2020 06:54 AM
Created: June 23, 2020 06:53 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 55 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths Monday.

More than 49,000 Navajo Nation residents have now been tested for COVID-19. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 7,045 with 335 deaths. 

Advertisement

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urges residents to stay home as much as possible, especially as Arizona continues to see a spike in cases. 

"Within the last eight days of reporting, the Nation has had an average of 80 cases of COVID-19 per day," Nez said. "The number of positive cases is decreasing, and there are more recoveries each day, and it gives us hope that we are safer." 

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit: 

  • Chinle Service Unit: 1,832
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 643
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 424
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,205
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,010
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,142
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 576
  • Winslow Service Unit: 205
  • 8 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

Preliminary reports show that approximately 3,716 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

An executive order extended the closure of Navajo Nation government offices and entities to July 5. The daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. is still in effect.    

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
Santa Fe mayor faces backlash after signing proclamation to remove controversial monuments
Santa Fe mayor faces backlash after signing proclamation to remove controversial monuments
Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date
Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date
'To have to make this decision is heart-wrenching': Balloon Fiesta officials discuss decision to cancel
'To have to make this decision is heart-wrenching': Balloon Fiesta officials discuss decision to cancel
Brother pleads not guilty to aiding Arizona murder suspect
Brother pleads not guilty to aiding Arizona murder suspect
Advertisement


Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
Vandals cause estimated $100K of damage to Indian restaurant
Vandals cause estimated $100K of damage to Indian restaurant
Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
'To have to make this decision is heart-wrenching': Balloon Fiesta officials discuss decision to cancel
'To have to make this decision is heart-wrenching': Balloon Fiesta officials discuss decision to cancel