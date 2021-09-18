Navajo Nation reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Jamesha Begay
WINDOW ROCK, A.Z. - The Navajo Nation reported 55 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Friday and no new deaths.
The new cases bring the total on the reservation to 33,450 since the pandemic began.
"Be safe, wear a mask, and get fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The Delta variant is a growing concern for the Navajo Nation and the entire country. Our health care professionals have provided the guidance that we need to protect ourselves and it’s up to us, as individuals, to adhere to their guidance. Please listen to our health care experts and be very cautious during the weekend,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
He urged residents of the vast reservation that extends into New Mexico, Utah and Arizona to limit travel, wear a mask and social distance.
The death toll remains at 1,428.
