Navajo Nation reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths | KOB 4
Advertisement

Navajo Nation reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 11, 2020 10:48 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and ten additional deaths Friday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,098 with 396 deaths. 

The Navajo Nation is currently in the middle of another 57-hour weekend lockdown that began Friday. The lockdown will expire Monday at 5 a.m.

Advertisement

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 2,023
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 698
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 513
  • Gallup Service Unit: 1,344
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 1,150
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 1,299
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 741
  • Winslow Service Unit: 326
  • Four residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,781 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM Restaurant Association 'devastated' by governor's latest public health order
NM Restaurant Association 'devastated' by governor's latest public health order
Years after tragic crash, Albuquerque family's house catches fire
Years after tragic crash, Albuquerque family's house catches fire
Navajo Nation experiencing drop in COVID-19 cases
Navajo Nation experiencing drop in COVID-19 cases
At height of busy season, Albuquerque ice cream shop forced to stop providing indoor seating
At height of busy season, Albuquerque ice cream shop forced to stop providing indoor seating
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 301 additional COVID-19 cases
Advertisement


Navajo Nation reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths
Home games still in limbo for New Mexico United
Home games still in limbo for New Mexico United
At height of busy season, Albuquerque ice cream shop forced to stop providing indoor seating
At height of busy season, Albuquerque ice cream shop forced to stop providing indoor seating
Years after tragic crash, Albuquerque family's house catches fire
Years after tragic crash, Albuquerque family's house catches fire
NM Restaurant Association 'devastated' by governor's latest public health order
NM Restaurant Association 'devastated' by governor's latest public health order