Navajo Nation reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and ten additional deaths Friday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,098 with 396 deaths.

The Navajo Nation is currently in the middle of another 57-hour weekend lockdown that began Friday. The lockdown will expire Monday at 5 a.m.