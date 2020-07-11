Navajo Nation reports 56 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 11, 2020 10:48 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 and ten additional deaths Friday. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 8,098 with 396 deaths.
The Navajo Nation is currently in the middle of another 57-hour weekend lockdown that began Friday. The lockdown will expire Monday at 5 a.m.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
Preliminary reports show that approximately 5,781 people have recovered from COVID-19 on the Navajo Nation.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
