Navajo Nation reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Justine Lopez
Updated: November 01, 2020 05:59 PM
Created: November 01, 2020 05:58 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Saturday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 11,753 with 7,542 recoveries. The death toll is now of 581.
The Navajo Nation’s 56-hour weekend lockdown will be in effect until Monday, Nov. 2 at 5 a.m. On Saturday, the state of New Mexico reported 592 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 1,901 new cases, and Utah reported 1,724.
“Public health officials indicate that the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day are usually individuals who contract the virus a week or two prior. Due to the incubation period for the virus, it can take 14 days to start showing symptoms, and some people never show symptoms but still carry the virus and can give it to others. Please stay home this weekend, wear a mask around others, wash your hands often, practice social distancing, and avoid large crowds. Please continue to pray for yourselves, your loved ones, and all of our people,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.
Navajo Nation COVID-19 positive cases by Service Unit:
The reopening plan for the Navajo Nation can be found here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company