Navajo Nation reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

The Navajo Nation’s 56-hour weekend lockdown will be in effect until Monday, Nov. 2 at 5 a.m. On Saturday, the state of New Mexico reported 592 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 1,901 new cases, and Utah reported 1,724.

“Public health officials indicate that the number of new COVID-19 cases reported each day are usually individuals who contract the virus a week or two prior. Due to the incubation period for the virus, it can take 14 days to start showing symptoms, and some people never show symptoms but still carry the virus and can give it to others. Please stay home this weekend, wear a mask around others, wash your hands often, practice social distancing, and avoid large crowds. Please continue to pray for yourselves, your loved ones, and all of our people,” said Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez.