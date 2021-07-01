Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: July 01, 2021 12:26 PM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported six new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.
Tribal health officials had previously reported three cases with no deaths for three consecutive days.
The latest numbers pushed the totals on the sprawling reservation that stretches into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah to 31,004 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began more than a year ago and 1,354 known deaths.
Tribal officials said last week that the first case of the Delta variant has been identified on the reservation.
The variant has become prevalent in the U.S. over the past few weeks and has been detected in many states, including the Four Corners states.
