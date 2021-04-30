Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: April 30, 2021 07:24 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported six new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths.

Tribal health officials say the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago now is 30,491 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah with 1,276 known deaths.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated.

But people still need to stay home as much as possible, wear masks and avoid large gatherings.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police: Customer attacked massage therapist, hurled racial slurs after refusing to wear a mask
Police: Customer attacked massage therapist, hurled racial slurs after refusing to wear a mask
Century Rio 24 to reopen May 1
Century Rio 24 to reopen May 1
Event center prepares to open after Bernalillo County goes Green
Event center prepares to open after Bernalillo County goes Green
New Mexicans react to changes to state's Red-to-Green reopening framework
New Mexicans react to changes to state's Red-to-Green reopening framework
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 255 additional COVID-19 cases