Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: May 27, 2021 06:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,793 with 29,424 recoveries. The total number of known deaths is now at 1,306.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
"The Navajo Nation went from having one of the highest per capita infection rates in the country to some of the lowest daily infection numbers we have seen on a consistent basis," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "That's thanks to our Navajo people, frontline warriors, and many others who did not back down but stood up to the virus by wearing masks and following protocols. We are not out of the pandemic and we can expect to see new daily cases for some time until we get more and more of our people vaccinated."
The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.
A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company