Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases and 1 more death

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 26, 2021 06:58 AM
Created: May 26, 2021 06:21 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Tuesday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,785 with 29,426 recoveries. The total number of known deaths remains at 1,302.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
"The Navajo Nation is working hard to get as many of our people vaccinated for COVID-19 as possible," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We are currently in Yellow status and we are making progress, but we need more of our people vaccinated to get us closer to our goal of community immunity."
The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.
A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.
