Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: July 25, 2021 05:16 PM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Sunday reported six new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.
The latest numbers brought the total number of coronavirus-related cases on the vast reservation to 31,297 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
The number of known deaths rose to 1,372.
On Saturday, the tribe had reported four new cases and no deaths for the sixth time in a seven days.
The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.
The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.
