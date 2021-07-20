Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, but no deaths

The Associated Press
Created: July 20, 2021 11:23 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported six new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths.

The latest numbers brought the total number of coronavirus-related cases on the vast reservation to 31,201 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The number of known deaths remained at 1,366 for the second consecutive day.

The Navajo Nation recently relaxed restrictions to allow visitors to travel on the reservation and visit popular attractions like Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley.

The reservation is the country’s largest at 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

While cases are down, Navajo leaders are urging residents to continue wearing masks and get vaccinated.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

BlueHalo selects New Mexico for state-of-the-art technology campus
BlueHalo selects New Mexico for state-of-the-art technology campus
Pay it 4ward: El Pinto waiter recognized for saving woman's life
Pay it 4ward: El Pinto waiter recognized for saving woman's life
UNMPD issues alert for missing 13-year-old runaway
UNMPD issues alert for missing 13-year-old runaway
NM hotel business struggles to hire workers, blames 'back to work' incentives
NM hotel business struggles to hire workers, blames 'back to work' incentives
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on own rocket: 'Best day ever!'
Oliver Daemen, from left, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and space tourism company Blue Origin, Wally Funk and Bezos' brother Mark pose for photos in front of the Blue Origin New Shepard rocket, derby, after their launch from the spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)