Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 03, 2021 09:08 AM
Created: May 03, 2021 09:04 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,514 with 16,585 recoveries. The total number of known deaths remains at 1,281.
"Please remain diligent and remain supportive of one another," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Mental health is another key concern for many people, so please do your best to support one another and keep praying. We are overcoming the pandemic one day at a time, but it will require more of our people to get fully vaccinated before we reach community immunity."
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company