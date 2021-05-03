Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 03, 2021 09:08 AM
Created: May 03, 2021 09:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Sunday.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,514 with 16,585 recoveries. The total number of known deaths remains at 1,281.

"Please remain diligent and remain supportive of one another," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Mental health is another key concern for many people, so please do your best to support one another and keep praying. We are overcoming the pandemic one day at a time, but it will require more of our people to get fully vaccinated before we reach community immunity."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,580
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,940
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,631
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,839
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,710
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 5,124
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,696
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,975
  • 19 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

BCSO: 1 dead, 1 in grave condition following crash in South Valley
BCSO: 1 dead, 1 in grave condition following crash in South Valley
Officer claims New Mexico State Police uses quota system
Officer claims New Mexico State Police uses quota system
Family looking for answers after state dismisses charges against woman accused of vehicular homicide
Family looking for answers after state dismisses charges against woman accused of vehicular homicide
Law enforcement leaders address string of DWI incidents that happened over the weekend
Law enforcement leaders address string of DWI incidents that happened over the weekend
Off-duty Cuba police officer charged in double-fatal crash on I-25
Off-duty Cuba police officer charged in double-fatal crash on I-25