Navajo Nation reports 6 new COVID cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 03, 2021 07:24 AM
Created: June 03, 2021 06:30 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported six new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Wednesday.

The total number of known deaths remains at 1,322 as previously reported.

"Community immunity is the goal and it will take more of our Navajo people getting vaccinated to reach that goal," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "We have well over half of our adult population fully vaccinated, but we want to get at least 75 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated as soon as possible."

Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:

  • Chinle Service Unit: 5,596
  • Crownpoint Service Unit: 2,964
  • Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 3,669
  • Gallup Service Unit: 4,898
  • Kayenta Service Unit: 2,736
  • Shiprock Service Unit: 5,231
  • Tuba City Service Unit: 3,746
  • Winslow Service Unit: 1,988
  • 19 residences are not specific enough to be placed in an accurate service unit  

The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.

A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.


