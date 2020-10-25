Navajo Nation reports 64 new COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 25, 2020 10:11 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported 64 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Saturday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 11,217 with 7,466 recoveries. The death toll remains at 574 as reported on Monday.
On Saturday, the state of New Mexico reported a record-high of 875 new cases of COVID-19, the state of Arizona reported 890 new cases, and Utah reported 1,608.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m. to provide more updates on COVID-19.
The reopening plan for the Navajo Nation can be found here.
For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.
