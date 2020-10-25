Navajo Nation reports 64 new COVID-19 cases

Chinle Service Unit: 2,519

Crownpoint Service Unit: 1,076

Ft. Defiance Service Unit: 1,179

Gallup Service Unit: 1,738

Kayenta Service Unit: 1,380

Shiprock Service Unit: 1,731

Tuba City Service Unit: 1,056

Winslow Service Unit: 529

Nine residences with COVID-19 positive cases are not specific enough to place them accurately in a Service Unit.

On Tuesday, Oct. 27, the Nez-Lizer Administration will host an online town hall on the Nez-Lizer Facebook page beginning at 10 a.m. to provide more updates on COVID-19.

The reopening plan for the Navajo Nation can be found here.

For more information including reports, helpful prevention tips, and more resources, please visit the Navajo Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. To contact the main Navajo Health Command Operations Center, please call (928) 871-7014.