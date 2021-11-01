Navajo Nation reports 67 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation reports 67 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Navajo Nation reports 67 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

AP
Created: November 01, 2021 07:23 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Sunday reported 67 more COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 36,817 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is at 1,487.

The Navajo Department of Health had reported 105 more COVID-19 cases Friday but no deaths for the 20th time in the past 30 days and then 77 cases and one death on Saturday.

Based on cases from Oct. 8-21, the tribal health department issued an advisory notice for 48 communities due to uncontrolled spread of COVID-19. 


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Police respond to three deadly parties over Halloween weekend
Police respond to three deadly parties over Halloween weekend
State offers child care workers $1,500 incentive
State offers child care workers $1,500 incentive
4 Investigates: Educators with shady pasts pass background checks, slipping into classrooms
4 Investigates: Educators with shady pasts pass background checks, slipping into classrooms
Arguments take shape in NM United stadium proposal as its fate looms
Arguments take shape in NM United stadium proposal as its fate looms
Albuquerque neighborhood struggles with persistent homeless camps
Albuquerque neighborhood struggles with persistent homeless camps