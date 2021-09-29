Navajo Nation reports 67 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: September 29, 2021 08:29 PM
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 67 more COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.
The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 33,907 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is at 1,447.
Based on cases from Sept. 10-23, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 40 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.
(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)