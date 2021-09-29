Navajo Nation reports 67 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Navajo Nation reports 67 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

Navajo Nation reports 67 more COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

The Associated Press
Created: September 29, 2021 08:29 PM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Wednesday reported 67 more COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths.

The latest numbers pushed the tribe’s totals to 33,907 confirmed COVID-19 cases from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago. The known death toll now is at 1,447.

Based on cases from Sept. 10-23, the Navajo Department of Health issued an advisory for 40 communities due to an uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.  


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 632 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 12 new deaths, 632 additional COVID-19 cases
Homicide investigation underway in NE Albuquerque
Homicide investigation underway in NE Albuquerque
Albuquerque police search for suspect who removed GPS ankle monitor
Albuquerque police search for suspect who removed GPS ankle monitor
Attorney, judge differ over releasing mother in crash that killed 2 children
Attorney, judge differ over releasing mother in crash that killed 2 children
City of Albuquerque wins bid for popular neighborhood park
City of Albuquerque wins bid for popular neighborhood park