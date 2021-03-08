Navajo Nation reports 7 COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 08, 2021 07:30 AM
Created: March 08, 2021 07:25 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 29,866 with 16,159 recoveries. The total number of known deaths is now at 1,201.
"Mutations or variants of the COVID-19 virus continue to spread and we won't know the extent of the impacts for some time," Nez said. "Until we know, it's very important that we continue to take all precautions to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy. With some states lifting safety measures, including the governor of Arizona, the safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation."
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 183 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 412 cases, and Arizona reported 1,335 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
It has nearly been a year since the first case of COVID-19 was reported on the Navajo Nation. The first confirmed case was on March 17, 2020. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said his office will coordinate a virtual event to honor and remember the lives that have been lost since then.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company