Navajo Nation reports 7 COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

"Mutations or variants of the COVID-19 virus continue to spread and we won't know the extent of the impacts for some time," Nez said. "Until we know, it's very important that we continue to take all precautions to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe and healthy. With some states lifting safety measures, including the governor of Arizona, the safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation."

On Sunday, New Mexico reported 183 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 412 cases, and Arizona reported 1,335 cases.