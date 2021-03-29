Navajo Nation reports 7 COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Christina Rodriguez
Created: March 29, 2021 07:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths Sunday.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 30,059 with 16,348 recoveries. The total number of known deaths remains at 1,246.
"We cannot let pandemic fatigue undo the progress we have made," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "Public health experts across the country continue to urge everyone to take precautions to continue the reduction in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations."
On Sunday, New Mexico reported 167 new COVID-19 cases, Utah reported 375 cases, and Arizona reported 488 cases.
Officials released the latest cases organized by service unit:
The Navajo Nation's curfew remains in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company