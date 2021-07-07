Navajo Nation reports 7 COVID cases, no deaths for a 2nd day

The Associated Press
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.
Tribal health officials said the total number of coronavirus-related cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah is 31,035 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.
The total number of known deaths remained at 1,357.
