Navajo Nation reports 7 COVID cases, no deaths for a 2nd day

The Associated Press
Created: July 07, 2021 07:52 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Tuesday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths for the second consecutive day.

Tribal health officials said the total number of coronavirus-related cases on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah is 31,035 since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The total number of known deaths remained at 1,357.


(Copyright 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

