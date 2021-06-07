Navajo Nation reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death | KOB 4

Navajo Nation reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 07, 2021 07:13 AM
Created: June 07, 2021 07:01 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Navajo Department of Health reported seven new COVID-19 cases and one additional death Sunday.

The total number of known deaths is now 1,333.

"Our vaccination rate on the Navajo Nation is gradually increasing, but we can and should do better," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "There are still a substantial percentage of eligible individuals who have not received the vaccine. If you or a loved one has not been vaccinated for COVID-19, please do your best to encourage them and inform them of the effectiveness of the vaccines."

Nez said more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated

The Navajo Nation moved from the Orange level of restrictions to Yellow in late April.

A curfew remains in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m daily. The mask mandate also remains in place at this time.


