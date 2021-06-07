Navajo Nation reports 7 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

"Our vaccination rate on the Navajo Nation is gradually increasing, but we can and should do better," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said. "There are still a substantial percentage of eligible individuals who have not received the vaccine. If you or a loved one has not been vaccinated for COVID-19, please do your best to encourage them and inform them of the effectiveness of the vaccines."

Nez said more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated