Navajo Nation reports 7 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths

The Associated Press, Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 18, 2021 07:08 AM
Created: May 18, 2021 06:28 AM

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Monday reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no deaths.

Tribal health officials say the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,722 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The known death toll remains at 1,293.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated, but people still need to stay home as much as possible and avoid large gatherings.

The Navajo Nation will continue to require people to wear masks despite new guidance from the CDC.


